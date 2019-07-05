Virginia Senator faces criticism after online rape comment

“Every woman and man, should have the right to protect themselves whenever and wherever they go. Unfortunately, in today’s society we must take precautions to protect ourselves where harm and evil awaits. My comments, if you go back to the full Facebook thread, was to a constituent who was scoffing at my rights and the rights of everyone else who protect themselves. My reply was why I and tens of thousands carry in Virginia to avert possible bad situations. It’s everyone’s 2nd Amendment Right to arm and protect themselves and their family. I’ma champion for women, their right to protect themselves and their right to their opinion, even if I may not agree, but will not tolerate the bullying or chastising the rights of the Second Amendment.”