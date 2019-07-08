UNCC survivor throws out first pitch at Charlotte Knights game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A survivor of the UNC-Charlotte shooting threw out the first pitch at the Charlotte Knights game Sunday afternoon.
Drew Pescaro is one of six students who were shot in class on April 30 at UNC-Charlotte. Two students, Ellis “Reed” Parlier and Riley Howell, died in the shooting.
Pescaro spent a month in the hospital recovering from his injuries. The Charlotte Knights invited Pescaro and his family to attend Sunday’s game against the Norfolk Tides.
The Knights are auctioning off 49er-themed hats that the players wore one day after the UNCC shooting. The money raised from the auction will go toward the victims and their families.
After throwing out the first pitch, Pescaro told reporters he is physically doing well. Mentally, he says, will take more time to heal. He says the support he’s received on social media and from the public are helping him push through.
“Just when you think it’s lightening up and people are moving on from it, who weren’t directly affected by it, they just keep coming back and lifting you up when you’re feeling down. I just owe so much thanks to them,” Pescaro said.
Pescaro says he will be returning to UNCC for the fall semester. He will be a junior.
“Even the students that are dealing with the trauma of being in that room, the trauma of dealing with that and how that spread out to their families, I think it’s really important that they all know our community is behind them,” Chief Operating Officer for the Charlotte Knights Dan Rajkowski said.
To bid on a hat and support the cause, fans can text cltstrong to 52182 or visit CLTSTRONG.GIVESMART.com.
