Twin sister of local high school coach stars as goalkeeper for champion US women’s soccer team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the key members of the World Cup-winning US Women’s National Team happens to have a close connection to the Charlotte area.
Amanda Naeher, the varsity girl’s soccer coach at Charlotte Christian, was rooting especially hard for Team USA throughout the tournament as her twin sister Alyssa starred as the team’s goalkeeper.
Naeher was only the third keeper that the US women’s team has had in the past three decades and she had big shoes to fill after replacing Hope Solo, a longtime standout for the team. Naeher did not disappoint, however, as the US team went undefeated and she made multiple clutch saves, including stopping a penalty kick against England, that culminated in a shutout to win the championship game.
Amanda Naeher has been coaching at Charlotte Christian since 2011 and has also played with the Charlotte Eagles during that time.
