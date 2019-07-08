Tropically humid air remains in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The beat goes on….it will be hot and very humid again today with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 90s with a 40% chance for a late day storm as a weak front backs our way from Virginia.
Before any rain comes to town, the heat index will push the upper 90s to near 100° for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.
As for rain, the next couple days will be similar with afternoon and evening storms possible, but as always the case during the summer, it will be hard to pinpoint who exactly will see these storms until they’re actually tracked on the radar.
High temps behind today’s front back off to the mid-upper 80s for the midweek period, although humidity will still be high. By Thursday, we’ll be back up close to 90° and lower 90s are expected for Friday and the weekend.
In the tropics, there is a disturbance that now has a 70% of becoming a named system in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 5 days…something we'll continue to keep watching.
Do your best to keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.