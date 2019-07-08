Statesville Police searching for masked bank robbery suspects

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who robbed a local bank on Monday afternoon.
Calls reporting the robbery first came in around 12:30 p.m. and upon arriving at the scene, police were able to determine that the male suspects had entered the State Employee’s Credit Union off of Wilkesboro Highway and taken an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.
The identity of the suspects was not revealed as they wore clothing that concealed their appearance and masks.
The suspects fled from the scene in a white 2009 Honda Accord that police later learned had been stolen from the Charlotte area at gunpoint.
No further information has been released at this time as Statesville Police are actively working with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department to apprehend the suspects.
