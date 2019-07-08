Gunfire exchanged during attempted break-in at north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say shots were fired by a homeowner and would-be burglar during an attempted home break-in in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.
This happened around noon at a home on Darbyshire Place, which is off Treyburn Drive and W. W.T. Harris Boulevard near I-485. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that someone inside the home fired shots as an armed man tried to break in.
The man trying to break in immediately fired shots back into the home.
No one was injured during the incident.
Officials have not said if anyone was taken into custody or if a suspect is still being sought.
No names have been released.
Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
