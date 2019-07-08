Salisbury PD wants note-wielding bank robber behind bars

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank the day after the Fourth of July.
The robbery happened Friday at the F&M Bank on W. Jake Alexander Boulevard. Officials say the robber went in at closing time and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the crook ran away with an undisclosed amount of money toward Maupin Avenue.
Officers and K-9′s searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspect.
The robber is described as a white male in his early 20s, between 5′7″ and 5′9″ tall and about 160 lbs.
Anyone who recognizes the man or was in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call 911 or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333. You may also call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or contact Salisbury Police Department by Facebook Messenger.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.