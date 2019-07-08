Police: Driver strikes women in uptown, crashes on railroad tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver is accused of striking two women with a vehicle in uptown before crashing and attempting to run off.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. on College Street at 6th Street.
A vehicle struck two women before crashing onto the railroad tracks near the dead end of College Street, police say. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The two women suffered minor injuries.
There’s no word on what caused the crash. Police did not say whether charges would be filed.
