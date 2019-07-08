Man struck, killed while crossing Lynx light rail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently at the scene of an incident on the Lynx light rail in the University area after a person was struck and killed while crossing.
The accident occurred at the University Point Boulevard and N. Tryon Street crossing near the Walmart.
Bridge service for the light rail is currently closed between UNC-Charlotte and Old Concord Road at this time as officials continue investigating the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
