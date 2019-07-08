Man gears up for 24 Hours of Booty to honor mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shane Sisco is not a professional cyclist. Not even close. He’s never done any road biking at all. Still, he is making plans to do 24 hours worth of it, or at least as much as he can, during this year’s 24 Hours of Booty ride in the Myers Park neighborhood of Charlotte.
"I thought it was the best way to honor my mom, to challenge myself in the way mom was being challenged by cancer," Shane said.
His mom passed earlier this year after battling colon cancer that spread to other parts of her body. Shane says his mom was the voice of reason in their family, always with words of wisdom, and she handled cancer with an outlook he couldn’t fathom.
“She was tough as nails too, she gave it hell. Seeing her handle it with such poise and grit and determination was something else,” he told us.
Over the course of the 24 hour ride, which takes place on July 26 and 27, 24 Foundation hopes to raise $2 million. That money will support cancer survivorship programs in our communities, things that make an immediate impact on the person navigating a cancer diagnosis and increase quality of life.
