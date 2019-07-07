Less heat ahead for this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a nice break from the 90s yesterday, they came back today as afternoon temps surged to 95° with the heat index in the triple digits for a brief time. Widely scattered storms will remain possible through this evening but I do not expect any widespread wet weather tonight.
Hot again Monday afternoon with temps at or near 90°, and a 40% coverage of late day storms.
Beyond that, the next couple days will be similar with afternoon and evening storms likely, but like the past couple days, it will be hard to pinpoint who exactly will see these storms when until they're actually on the radar.
Starting Tuesday, temps come back into the mid-upper 80s although humidity will still be high.
In Tropics news, there is a disturbance that has a 50% of becoming a named system in the Gulf within the next 5 days, we’ll continue to keep watching.
