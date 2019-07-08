Lenoir Rhyne University Football stadium home grandstands declared unsafe, must be removed and replaced

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of work is ahead if the Moretz Football Stadium at Lenoir Rhyne University is to be ready for the football team’s home opener in September.
An engineering study found significant problems with the concrete home-side grandstands and declared the seating area unsafe. The 54 year old grandstands have been showing cracks in recent years but the latest assessment was a surprise to officials. Even so, work is already underway to prepare for demolition.
Only the home-side grandstands are affected. Contractors expect to start demolishing the structure later this week. The goal is to have the grandstand area cleared by August. That will give officials time to move temporary bleachers in for the 2019 season.
Permanent grandstands will be built in time for the 2020 season. The total cost has not been determined yet.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.