How to check for explosive gases in your home? Professionals say it is simpler than you may think

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shock waves rippled through our community after the deadly Ballantyne home explosion.
An interior gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion in that home.
Many of you are asking questions like, how do I make sure an explosion like that doesn’t happen in my home?
Pete McHale has worked at Blackhawk for about a decade. He said since this explosion, he’s been much more busy with customers coming in with questions about how to keep their homes safe from explosive gases.
“Lately people have been asking about gas detectors, we do have one that is a gas and carbon monoxide,” said McHale.
Blackhawk's owner Andy Wilkerson says he's seen an increase too, but many people are looking for the wrong thing.
“We’ve had multiple requests for the individual leak detector finder that Piedmont Natural gas uses,” said Wilkerson. “What you want is an actual detector that will detect for a whole room."
Wilkerson says if you smell sulfur to call your gas company to come check your pipes.
So what type of sensor should you get, and about how much might it cost?
“My mom would tell me you get what you pay for and it might be cheaper on there but with something like this you don’t want to take the risk,” said McHale.
He recommends to find and pay a bit extra for a brand name with a battery powered sensor, not a plug-in.
“The difference is battery powered is always going to work if the power goes out,” said McHale.
McHale and Wilkerson say while an explosive gas sensor is good for safety, carbon monoxide is odorless and deadly so have that and a working smoke alarm is just as important for the safety of your home.
“We love solving every day problems whether it’s saving someone’s life or just helping them during an emergency," said Wilkerson.
“The price of one of these as opposed to the price of a life is obviously well worth it," said McHale.
Blackhawk Hardware recommended this First Alert sensor to their customers and stock a variety of their sensors in their store.
