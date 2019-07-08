Heat and humidity now... watching the tropics for later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The big story today is the heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the low 90s but when you factor in the humidity, it feels closer to 100°.
Be careful out there! There is also a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
The heat won’t be quite as intense tomorrow. We will fall back to the 80s. The humidity will stay just about as high though. Again, there could be thunderstorms in the afternoon. For the rest of the week, we will climb back to the low 90s. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out any day.
We are also watching the tropics. Actually, we’re watching Georgia. There is a trough over the state that should move south and into the Gulf of Mexico. When that happens, a low could form… possibly become tropical and may impact the Gulf coast by next weekend.
It is still really early but as of now, most models are keeping the system to our west. We will continue to watch it though.
Have a great afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
