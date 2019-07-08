Gaston County family says intruder tied them up, robbed them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are continuing to search for the man who robbed a house on Starlight Drive around midnight Saturday.
The family of three living there answered a knock at the door, but they never expected what happened next.
“My dad was gonna see who was it but the door opened first,” 7-year-old Hermione Muñoz said.
Surveillance footage shows a man at the edge of the driveway disappear into darkness as he nears the home.
“He pushed me right here on the floor pointing a gun,” homeowner Manuel Muñoz Angeles said.
He punched him and stole his wallet, but he didn’t stop there.
He forced Hermione and her grandmother Maria into a bedroom, making Manuel tie their hands behind their backs with zip ties.
The intruder then pulled Manuel onto the back porch and tied him to the table.
Back inside, Maria was able to untie her hands and told Hermione to call 9-1-1 since she speaks English.
“I was thinking something bad is going to happen to my son and granddaughter,” Maria Muñoz said.
They say about 20 minutes later police turned up but the intruder had already taken off with $200 dollars.
Gaston County Police looking for a man approximately 6 foot tall with a medium build.
If you know anything, they ask that you call the department at 704-866-3300 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
