Firefighter files lawsuit against City of Charlotte over alleged retaliation

Puckett claims the City limited his political speech by “denying him access, treating him differently than his non-union coworkers and coworkers who did not support Crystal Eschert and oppose the CFD’s abuse of power and retaliatory culture" by, among other things, releasing protected personnel information to the media, banning him from certain areas of the Government Center, denying him access to public records and documents in his personnel file and threatening him with disciplinary action or termination - even physical harm.