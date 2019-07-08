Firefighter files lawsuit against City of Charlotte over alleged retaliation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee with the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charlotte, former CFD chief Jon Hannan and former HR director Cheryly Brown.
The lawsuit alleges that the City retaliated against CFD employee and Firefighter II Marty Puckett for multiple reasons - including his support for then-councilwoman Claire Fallon and fired fire inspector Crystal Eschert - over the span of several years.
Puckett claims the City limited his political speech by “denying him access, treating him differently than his non-union coworkers and coworkers who did not support Crystal Eschert and oppose the CFD’s abuse of power and retaliatory culture" by, among other things, releasing protected personnel information to the media, banning him from certain areas of the Government Center, denying him access to public records and documents in his personnel file and threatening him with disciplinary action or termination - even physical harm.
Puckett testified on Eschert’s behalf during her trial in which she sued the City and CFD for wrongful termination in 2015.
City officials said Eschert violated the city’s social media policy with an offensive Facebook post, but Eschert claimed she was fired when she blew the whistle about what she claimed were unhealthy conditions at a fire department building.
In 2015, Puckett also began working as a non-paid intern for councilwoman Claire Fallon.
On March 3, Puckett reportedly sent an email to the mayor and members of city council from his personal email address with the subject line "From the Desk of Claire Fallon."
The email, obtained by WBTV, called for the firing of Chief Hannan to “restore the morale” at the fire department and “instill transparency” following Eschert’s controversial firing.
The following day, WBTV obtained a confidential memo sent to Puckett from then-city manager Ron Carlee. The memo warned that Puckett was violating the city’s charter with the position that was a “conflict of interest and not permitted.”
The new lawsuit claims that “After Chief Hannan received a copy of the Memo on March 4, 2016, he deliberately, illegally, and retaliatorily released it to the media although he knew it contained Puckett’s protected personnel information.”
That story, published by WBTV on March 9 of that year, “was distressing to Puckett and his family who were concerned that Chief Hannan would try to fire Puckett,” according to the lawsuit. Chief Hannan was ultimately placed on a 3-month administrative leave following the memo’s leak.
Puckett claims the retaliatory behavior against him continued when he again supported Eschert during her 2017 trial. In that trial, a jury found CFD did retaliate against Eschert for raising questions about safety and awarded her $1.5 million.
In his lawsuit, Puckett is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.
