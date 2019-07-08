Fire destroys west Charlotte mobile home and storage units

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire destroyed a mobile home and three outdoor storage buildings in west Charlotte Sunday.
Officials with West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department say the initial call was for a smoke investigation, but the first firefighters on scene found the mobile home on Dillard Valley Road completely engulfed.
They say the fire eventually spread to three outdoor storage buildings. No one was home when the fire broke out.
Heat was a concern for firefighters battling the flames. They say with the assistance of several other departments, they had plenty of relief.
Investigators say they will be back out Monday morning to find the cause of the fire. No one was injured.
