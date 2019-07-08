Dress like a cow, get free food from Chick-fil-A Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s time to break out your cow bells!
The popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is giving away free food on Tuesday in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.
Any customer dressed as a cow or “any sort of cow apparel, really” will receive one free entrée. Children who dress up will receive a free kids meal.
Cow Appreciation Day 2019 will be Tuesday, July 9 from open to 7 p.m.
Need some ideas? Click here to check out customers past costumes.
