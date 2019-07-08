Charlotte woman opens safe house for sex trafficking, abuse survivors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brittni Crabille was 15, she says, when her boyfriend first sold her for sex.
“He hit me, and was like, ‘You can do this, or I’m going to leave,’” she says. “The thought of having sex with a stranger was not nearly as bad as the thought of him leaving me. He made me completely dependent on him.”
Sexually abused as child, Crabille says she was then caught up in that world for 10 years, with 10 charges for prostitution.
“I never felt pretty, I never felt wanted, never felt like anybody noticed me,” she says. “And just the feeling of the men coming and giving me their money, wanting to pay me to spend time with me, that became my rush.”
Now, she is the first resident of a brand-new safe house for women who have experienced sex trafficking, domestic abuse, and addiction in Charlotte. It is the first Gayle Smith , of the nonprofit Dahlia Grove, has opened, after housing survivors in hotels, apartments, even, sometimes, her home.
The program within the house will be modeled after one already existing in Tennessee called Thistle Farms.
“There are so few that are really focused on long-term healing, and that’s the issue to me,” Smith says.
Survivors staying in the safe house will live rent-free, and enter the four-phrase program, which will last for two years. There will be rules, including a required savings account, a budget, and a curfew.
“When I’m putting them in an apartment on their own, and they’re paying their own rent, I can’t say you have a 10:00 curfew,” Smith says. “I can’t say no men in the house.”
Now, Smith is working to make a structured environment, and to make the house a home for a group of women who will have this new program, and each other, to lean on .
“We’re going to do it together,” Crabille says. “We’re going to be a family.”
Dahlia Grove will work with other organizations and Charlotte’s human trafficking task force, then potential residents will fill out an application.
