From Camper to Host: D.J. Moore Holds Youth Football ProCamp

As a young kid aspiring to become a big-league football player, D.J. attended similar camps to the one he now directs. He describes what this opportunity means to the kids, as he was once in their shoes. “It just opens their eyes to see what they can be. So, when they see you [NFL players] get out in the community and be available to the kids, it shows them that their dreams can always be achieved no matter how far-fetched it may be,” Moore explained.