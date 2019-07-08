From Camper to Host: D.J. Moore Holds Youth Football ProCamp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is currently hosting his Football ProCamp, which is a two-day youth football skills camp at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte. This year, the camp featured Carolina Panthers linebacker, Luke Kuechly who will attend one of the two days. Both Moore and Kuechly are on-site to direct the camp, as campers go through drill stations, lectures, non-contact play, and contests.
ProCamp is open to youth in grades 1-8, regardless of skill set. Campers can be new to the game of football, or have played for years, and still gain the experience of a lifetime. The camp is staffed by top local high school and college coaches. To ensure maximum attention and effective instruction, the participants are split up by age group, and the camp operates by a ten-to-one, player-coach ratio.
As a young kid aspiring to become a big-league football player, D.J. attended similar camps to the one he now directs. He describes what this opportunity means to the kids, as he was once in their shoes. “It just opens their eyes to see what they can be. So, when they see you [NFL players] get out in the community and be available to the kids, it shows them that their dreams can always be achieved no matter how far-fetched it may be,” Moore explained.
Day two of D.J. Moore’s ProCamp is Tuesday, and each participant will go home with a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a souvenir D.J. Moore autograph, and a team photo with D.J.
