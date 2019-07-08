Armed robbery suspects apprehended after car chase, attempt to flee on foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car chase in west Charlotte on Monday afternoon resulted in four suspects connected to an armed robbery being taken into custody.
The chase was initiated on Freedom Drive after an attempt to pull a suspect vehicle involved with the robbery over was ignored by the driver. The pursuit continued until the suspects approached the intersection with Little Rock Road, at which point they exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
With the assistance of CMPD’s canine and aviation units, police were able to locate the suspects shortly afterwards and four people were placed in custody.
No injuries were reported during this arrest and no collisions occurred during the pursuit.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.