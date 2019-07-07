US Women’s National Team Meets Netherlands Sunday in Final World Cup Match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The US Women’s National Team has been the center of much attention over the last few weeks and their World Cup ride will hopefully end in victory over the Netherlands this weekend. They’ve garnered support and patriotism from fans as they have earned a place in the World Cup finals, but it hasn’t been an easy ride. The women have faced a heavy amount of backlash since stepping into the WWC spotlight. A few topics that have exploded on social media are the goal celebrations, responses to President Trump’s invitation to the White House, and the double standard surrounding women’s sports. These are just a few challenges the USWNT has combated on their 2019 World Cup run, yet they have responded in defense of their actions and truly stood up for what they believe in.