US Women’s National Team Meets Netherlands Sunday in Final World Cup Match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The US Women’s National Team has been the center of much attention over the last few weeks and their World Cup ride will hopefully end in victory over the Netherlands this weekend. They’ve garnered support and patriotism from fans as they have earned a place in the World Cup finals, but it hasn’t been an easy ride. The women have faced a heavy amount of backlash since stepping into the WWC spotlight. A few topics that have exploded on social media are the goal celebrations, responses to President Trump’s invitation to the White House, and the double standard surrounding women’s sports. These are just a few challenges the USWNT has combated on their 2019 World Cup run, yet they have responded in defense of their actions and truly stood up for what they believe in.
Even with all the digital age criticism, their performance on the field has been unwavering. The United States is the betting favorite headed into Sunday’s championship match, and this has everything to do with the depth and endurance that embodies this American team. With a more-than-substantial starting lineup and a bench stacked with talent that could easily be included in the starting eleven, the USWNT is marked by fortitude.
The US is looking to claim their fourth World Cup trophy and defend their Champion title. The Netherlands team is the surprise of the tournament, as they are the team ranked eighth in the world, competing in only its second World Cup and first WWC Final.
The powerful Dutch team is not one to be looked over. Their colossal fan base has a major presence in France. The “Orange Army” can be spotted singing, chanting and dancing in the streets, riding in on double-decker buses and filling an excessive number of seats in the stadium to cheer on their team. After the Netherlands started investing in their women’s soccer team with improved facilities, training, and renown, the team’s performance skyrocketed, leading them to the finals.
The USWNT takes the field against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. EST.
