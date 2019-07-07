$5000 reward offered for dog missing for more than a year

“Charlie is an unusual looking dog with a long gangly body and long legs. He is pretty geeky looking actually,” Catherine wrote. “He is eight years old, microchipped, and when he was lost he had a heavy nylon collar with tags. Whoever found him did not report him to animal control. Jan is still in physical therapy in wake forest. There’s nothing else I can do to help her. We have become great friends and we will not give up until it is no longer logical to believe he is alive.”