$5000 reward offered for dog missing for more than a year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County family is offering a substantial reward for the return of a beloved dog that apparently got loose while his owner was in the hospital.
Catherine Crawford’s friend Jan, the owner of the missing dog, was involved in an accident in May of 2018.
“Her beloved poodle, Charlie was staying in daycare. Because Jan knew that she would be hospitalized for several months she asked someone to dog sit Charlie,” Catherine wrote. “Within hours after picking him up, Charlie was lost. He was spotted later that afternoon at the golf course. And then later that night a stranger spotted him in the neighborhood.”
Though he was spotted in the neighborhood near Weddington Road, Charlie was never picked up and hasn’t been seen since. Family and friends have gone door-to-door, distributed flyers, and conducted searches for the dog, but without success.
On July 4, they carried a special banner in the Harrisburg Fourth of July parade to bring attention to Charlie’s disappearance.
“Charlie is an unusual looking dog with a long gangly body and long legs. He is pretty geeky looking actually,” Catherine wrote. “He is eight years old, microchipped, and when he was lost he had a heavy nylon collar with tags. Whoever found him did not report him to animal control. Jan is still in physical therapy in wake forest. There’s nothing else I can do to help her. We have become great friends and we will not give up until it is no longer logical to believe he is alive.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 980-781-8483.
