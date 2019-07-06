North Charleston pastor charged after allegations of sexual abuse of minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston pastor is accused of sexually abusing a minor for years.
Karey Montrel Hewyard is accused of of performing lewd acts upon a minor inside a North Charleston home from 2012 through 2015, according to court records.
He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, records state. Heyward is the lead pastor at Eternity Church in North Charleston, according to the church website.
Before that, he was a youth pastor at Kingdom City church in Summerville.
Kingdom city pastor Elijah Goodwin Jr. said no issues were raised during the two years he worked with Heyward.
"I don't condone this accusation or behavior but I am praying for both families involved," Goodwin said. "I am praying that justice will be served."
Heyward also served as a chaplain with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy until January 2019, according to executive director Rich Robinson.
"Karey served honorably and resigned on good terms due to his work schedule," Robinson said in a press release. "Our records indicate that all of his service was conducted on scenes where police would have been present with him while serving community members."
Heyward's representation has declined to comment on the case.
The victim's mother spoke at the bond hearing.
She wishes not to be identified for safety of her daughter, but shared her reaction to the allegations.
"I was heartbroken for my daughter. You have trust as a pastor, trust as a protector. So yes this is very hard when you find out, very challenging when you find out that that trust has been broken."
Heyward’s bond has been set for $100,000.
