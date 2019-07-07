Muggy... muggy... muggy...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That’s about the size of it! Dew points will remain high through the rest of the weekend and into the new week. Temperatures will be a tad warmer today than they were yesterday. We reached the mid 80s on Saturday but we are heading back to the low 90s today. There is a 50% chance for thunderstorms to pop up.
The week ahead will remain humid. Highs will be in the low 90s on Monday. Then we will be in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. There is a chance for thunderstorms every afternoon and evening.
Enjoy your Sunday! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.