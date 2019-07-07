Gaston County Police searching for armed home invasion suspect

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police Department is investigating a home invasion case that happened near Highway 321 north of Gastonia overnight.
The residents of a house on Starlight Drive reported to police that they had heard a knock on the door earlier in the night and answered it, thinking it was a neighbor. Upon opening the door, a person with a firearm proceeded to enter the house and tie the residents up before stealing a man’s wallet and exiting.
The victims were unharmed during this incident and police are actively working to find a suspect.
No further information has been released at this time.
