Fatal Concord crash leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early Sunday morning, at around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle driving down NC Highway 73 W struck a guard rail and a concrete median, causing the car, with two passengers inside, to roll over.
Deterrius Lamont Tajh Johnson, 27, was driving when he lost control of the vehicle around the I-85 South exit ramp to Davidson Highway. Johnson was transported to Atrium Health Northeast where he succumbed from his injuries sustained in the crash.
The passenger in the vehicle, Chad Galvan, 28, of South Daytona, Florida, is being treated at Atrium Health Northeast and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Concord Police Department have determined that speed contributed to this crash, however, alcohol/drug involvement is not suspected. The investigation is on-going.
