Concord first responders transport passengers from stranded bus on I-85

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Concord Police and Fire Departments responded to a scene on the I-85 on Sunday in which a bus with dozens of passengers had been evacuated on the side of the highway.
The bus, carrying 44 people in total, had experienced a small engine fire which caused the back of the vehicle to fill up with smoke. Fortunately, everyone on-board was able to get off after the bus was pulled from the road.
Before first responders could get to the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. In order to keep the passengers out of the heat and off of the highway, members of both departments for Concord drove everyone from the bus to Concord Mills in order to get into a safer environment.
No injuries have been reported from the incident.
