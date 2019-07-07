Charlotte Hornets Acquire Terry Rozier from Boston Celtics in Sign-and-Trade Deal for Kemba Walker

A four-year NBA veteran, Rozier played in 272 games (30 starts) for Boston, with career averages of 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. In his last two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), Rozier increased his averages to 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 24.3 minutes per game in 159 contests, while shooting .392 from the field, .368 from beyond the three-point line and .777 from the free-throw line. In his 30 games started over the two years, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes, while improving his shooting percentages to .401 from the field, .396 from beyond the three-point line and .797 from the free-throw line. The 6-1 guard has appeared in 50 playoff games (19 starts) averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. Rozier guided the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, starting all 19 posteason contests with averages of 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes per game. Rozier, who played collegiately at the University of Louisville, was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft (16th overall) by the Celtics.