Another humid afternoon; some late evening storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A batch of thunderstorms is weakening as it moves out of the foothills this evening, but it will still likely bring some areas of rain and a couple storms to the I-77 corridor over the next few hours.
Beyond that, there will likely be a late evening lull in the storms, but our short term models are all indicating some redevelopment of storms is possible between 10pm-midnight near or over the Charlotte area. Don’t be caught off guard by it if you’ll be out late!
Beyond that, the next couple days will be similar with afternoon and evening storms likely, but like the past couple days, it will be hard to pinpoint who exactly will see these storms when until they're actually on the radar.
By midweek, temps come back into the mid-upper 80s by Tuesday/Wednesday although humidity will still be high.
In Tropics news, there is a disturbance that has a 20% of becoming a named system in the Gulf within the next 5 days, not very promising, but it's the first hint at a potential system we've had all season. We'll keep you posted!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
