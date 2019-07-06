Storms show up again Friday, continue over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday was not quite as busy as Thursday in terms of thunderstorms, but they still managed to show up in many locations eventually finding their way into the immediate Charlotte area toward Friday evening.
Don’t expect any letup over the weekend either as hot unstable air will continue to ignite showers and storms during the prime heating periods of the days.
Temperatures hit 90 again on Friday but that was down from the mid 90s we had seen all week since last Sunday, and I expect high temperatures to remain closer to 90 as we go forward into next week.
So while we aren’t anticipating any heat waves, warm and humid conditions will persist, no doubt.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
