Shooting in east Charlotte leaves four hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting overnight resulted in multiple people being transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and police investigating what caused the incident to occur.
The shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in front of the McDonald’s on Eastway Drive. Two male suspects approached a ride-share vehicle in the parking lot and opened fire on the male and female passengers as well as the driver of the car inside. The male passenger also had a firearm and returned fire, shooting both of the males. The female passenger inside of the car received a life-threatening injury and the driver was grazed in the hand by a bullet during the shootout.
Police were called to the scene shortly after this occurred and located the ride-share vehicle and the driver and passengers. The driver and the female passenger were both transported to the hospital for treatment at that time. Shortly after, the two males who approached the car arrived at a separate hospital to receive treatment for their wounds as well.
All individuals involved in the shooting have now been identified and located.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
