Shooting in east Charlotte leaves four hospitalized

The shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in front of the McDonald’s on Eastway Drive. Two male suspects approached a ride-share vehicle in the parking lot and opened fire on the male and female passengers as well as the driver of the car inside. The male passenger also had a firearm and returned fire, shooting both of the males. The female passenger inside of the car received a life-threatening injury and the driver was grazed in the hand by a bullet during the shootout.