Search continues for wild horse struck by car in Outer Banks

SWAN BEACH, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of people working for a conservation fund in the North Carolina Outer Banks are currently working through the day attempting to find a horse who was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening.
The accident occurred at around 9:00 p.m., according to the Corolla Wild Horses Fund. While the vehicle sustained damages, the horse still ran off and has not been located since.
The fund has identified most of the horses living in the area to ensure that they were not struck but are still searching for several that have not yet been seen since the accident, most of which are bachelor stallions.
People living or visiting who find themselves in or around Swan Beach between Penny’s Hill and MM 17 are asked to contact authorities or officials with the fund if they see any horses with possible injuries.
The group will continue to have staff on the beach that can respond immediately and can be contacted at 252-453-8002.
