Knights and Tides Suspended on Friday from BB&T Ballpark

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Friday’s game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte has been suspended due to wet grounds. The two teams will resume Friday’s suspended game at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday. The two teams will play that game to its conclusion (nine innings) and then play the regularly scheduled game, which will be a seven-inning contest.
Tickets from Friday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any 2019 Charlotte Knights’ regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at BB&T Ballpark.
Gates will open at 4:30 PM on Saturday and the Knights will host their 4th Annual Crockett Foundation Night with professional wrestling legend Nikita Koloff signing autographs for fans on the concourse. Additionally, wrestlers from PWX Wrestling will also sign autographs for fans.
Pre-game radio coverage on Saturday will begin at 4:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.
