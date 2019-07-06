Get ready for more storms this afternoon!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are stuck in a pattern of unsettled weather. It will be warm and muggy again today. There is a 50% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Sunday, we will do it all over again! Highs will be a little warmer. We should go back to the low 90s and there is another 50% chance for thunderstorms.
The week ahead won’t be drastically different. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. It will also be muggy every day. There is a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
