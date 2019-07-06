Concord Police investigating overnight shooting at Concord bar

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Concord sent one victim to the hospital and has police working to determine who was responsible.
The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. and when police arrived at the scene in front of Shnaeda’s Bar & Grill, the identified a male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim taken to the hospital where he is listed as in stable condition. He explained to officers at the scene that he did not know the suspect who shot him and then fled the area.
Police searched along McGill Avenue on Saturday and are continuing to try and find this individual. Anyone with any additional information. is asked to call 704.920.5000.
