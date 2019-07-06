CMPD asking for public assistance in finding missing west Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 69-year-old woman has been reported missing from her west Charlotte residence and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her whereabouts.
Sandra Adams, 69, was last seen at her home off of Midland Avenue on July 3. When family came to her home on July 5, they discovered that she was not there.
Adams has not been located in the time since she was reported missing and police report that she may have walked along the road or around the apartment complex where she lived alone.
Adams is described as being a 5′2″, 110 pound African American woman who has black hair in short braids and brown eyes. She may be wearing beige paints, a beige or white shirt and white shoes.
Anyone who sees or has information about Sandra Adams is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, the public may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600
