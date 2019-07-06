Bojangles celebrates 42nd birthday on National Fried Chicken Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day across America and one of the most well-known fried chicken brands in the region, Bojangles, also happens to have a birthday on that very same date.
Founded in 1977 by Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas, the first restaurant opened it’s doors in Charlotte.
The small fried chicken restaurant quickly began to grow, becoming one of the most profitable chains in the region within years and then developing into a national brand. Today, hundreds of restaurants can be found across the southeastern United States along with satellite locations in airports, college campuses and other public areas.
In 2008 the company took over the naming rights of the former Cricket Arena, which is still known today as Bojangles Coliseum. In 2015 growth continued for the chain as they officially went public.
On July 6, 2019, the company officially celebrated another successful year of serving chicken, biscuits and all of the fixin’s to their people around the region.
