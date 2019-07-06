American Legion discovers tools missing from community center construction site

UNIONVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Work on the new American Legion building in Unionville is coming along. Thanks to quick growth and a need within the area, the group is building its first meeting headquarters for the chapter.
“[We’re] nearing half way completion of it,” Mac Rushing says.
It’s all volunteers, veterans, making the dream reality.
“[We’re getting] a tremendous amount of help,” he says.
The building will be thousands of square feet to serve not just the vets, but the entire community.
“For people to rent, have weddings and whatever,” Rushing says.
But along with all that brick laying and nail driving, comes some discouragement, recently.
“You’ve got to be honest and say it really upsets you,” Rushing says.
The group made a disheartening discovery – some of their working tools were whisked away in the night.
“Nobody bothered anything,” Rushing says. “And then all of a sudden, they did.”
They are not incredibly expensive items.
“Things like ladders and tripod lights,” Rushing said.
But it is the principle here, for these vets.
“Most likely, somebody nearby in the community, most likely,” he says.
Now, members say they hope that thief gains a little conscience.
“Maybe somebody would decide to bring them back,” Rushing says. “But, we’ll have to see.”
