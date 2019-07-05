Suspect with multiple prior arrests charged with uptown sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has arrested an individual believed to be responsible for sexually assaulting a woman and robbing her and her friend overnight early Friday morning.
Jordan Bryson-Antonio Douglas, 21, was charged with two counts of first degree sex offense, two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Police report that they responded to a call for service at around 4:00 a.m. after a concerned citizen heard two victims yelling and a gunshot in Uptown off of N. Tryon Street.
A pair of female victims stated that the suspect had approached them with a gun while walking near a construction area and threatened them before sexually assaulting one of the victims and then demanding their belongings.
Douglas has previously been arrested several times for a variety of charges related to assault.
No further information has been released at this time.
