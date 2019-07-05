Man sentenced to 25-36 years in prison for 2019 sexual assault in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has sentenced a man to 25-36 years in prison after he was convicted on charges from a 2019 sexual assault in uptown Charlotte.

He must also register as a sex offender for 30 years after his sentence is over.

The trial was held from Jan. 3-14, 2022 before The Honorable Lisa C. Bell, Superior Court Judge.

The jury found 23-year-old Jordan Douglas guilty of first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting a public officer. The jury also found him guilty of an additional count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Bell then sentenced Douglas to a total of 304-437 months (25-36 years) in prison. Upon his release from prison, Douglas must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said a survivor who was sexually assaulted and her friend, who fought back against the armed assailant during the attack in uptown Charlotte, testified in court, resulting in a jury finding the man guilty of multiple crimes.

In the early morning hours of July 5, 2019, court records indicate two women were walking on West 5th Street when they were approached by Douglas, who was armed with a gun.

Demanding the women’s backpacks, court records say Douglas knocked one woman to the ground, placed her in a chokehold and held a gun to her head. He fired his gun at the other woman, but she was not struck.

Still gripping the woman, court records say Douglas dragged her into a construction site and began to sexually assault her.

It was then that her friend grabbed a piece of rebar and struck Douglas in the head. He fell, and the women escaped.

Someone nearby had heard the gunshot and the victims’ screams and called 911, so Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were already on their way.

They quickly located Douglas and took him into custody after a brief foot chase.

“The District Attorney’s Office commends both women for their courage, not only that day but also in court. Their testimony was crucial and secured a conviction that protects the entire community,” a press release reads.

