Reserve tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway starting this month!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Thursday, July 18, 2019, the public can start reserving tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Even better, we increased the number of tickets that will be sold to to 17,000! That’s 1.7 million dollars that will be raised for children fighting cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The team at Newton Custom Homes & Realty is busy building the home right now. It will be a modern, farm house-style custom home, boasting 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Valued at $425,000, the home will sit on a full acre of land at Goose Creek Farm in Indian Trail. If that’s not enough to get you excited, celebrity designer Michael Maloney (from Extreme Home Makeover fame) will be designing a suite in the home!
Tickets are $100 each. Check back to this website for the number to call to reserve your ticket! Again, you can reserve your tickets to win starting July 18! It’s not just a home you have the chance to win. Other prizes include:
- A dream cruise for two aboard a Carnival cruise, courtesy of Mann Travels
- $20,000 toward the dream car of your choice, courtesy of Sonic Automotive
- $2,500 grocery gift card, courtesy of Publix
- $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley HomeStore.
- Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo.
- Custom wall art package, valued at $1,500, created exclusively at Nailed It DIY Studio.
- 3 month unlimited membership to Core 704
- Car washes for a year, courtesy of Sam’x Xpress
- $1,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Coton Colors
As exciting as winning a home, cruise vacation, dream car or a shopping spree, the most important part of this campaign is helping families. When you reserve a ticket in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you’re helping make sure families can focus solely on care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No family every receives a bill from St. Jude, not for treatment, travel, transportation or food.
The research doesn’t stay within the walls of St. Jude, the hospital shares their knowledge and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world.
We hope you’ll join us this year in the fight to end childhood cancer, because St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.