Reserve tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway starting this month!

The team at Newton Custom Homes & Realty is busy building the home right now. It will be a modern, farm house-style custom home, boasting 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Valued at $425,000, the home will sit on a full acre of land at Goose Creek Farm in Indian Trail. If that’s not enough to get you excited, celebrity designer Michael Maloney (from Extreme Home Makeover fame) will be designing a suite in the home!