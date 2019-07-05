Police: Man with ball cap and sunglasses robbed F & M Bank in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a man robbed a Salisbury bank on Friday evening.
According to police, a man wearing a ball cap and sunglasses walked into the F & M location on Jake Alexander Boulevard and showed a note demanding money.
The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash. He then left the bank.
Police and a Rowan County deputy with a K-9 could be seen searching the area around the bank, including on Maupin Avenue.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
