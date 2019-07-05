Pet owners turn to CBD treats to calm firework anxieties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pet owners know the sights and sounds of the Fourth of July can be frightening for their furry friends.
“We’ve tried medications, and they don’t really work well,” dog owner Stephanie Chicas says.
So, some like her are now turning to CBD treats and biscuits, several coming to a local dispensary on 15th Street just outside of Uptown Charlotte, to prepare for the night’s activity.
“You hear that a lot, that it’s the busiest day the next day for shelters, because so many dogs go missing,” Chicas says. “And I want to avoid that.”
The shop she buys hers at, called Lifted, is well aware of the buzz behind these biscuits – it even put out a special offer on social media for dog lovers coming in for the holiday.
“So that [the dogs] don’t feel so threatened, and they’re not climbing all over you like my dogs do,” Jane Fitch at Lifted says, laughing.
She says CBD’s effects on dogs are just about the same as anyone else.
“They have these receptors in their body, and they control the same things they control in humans,” Fitch says.
And those effects, she adds, can be quick.
“You can visibly see the difference,” she says.
Like a dog named Ruger there Thursday, who chomped down some CBD treats, then laid his head down on the floor to rest.
Still, these CBD products, though growing in popularity, are not FDA approved, and they are undergoing some of the beginning processes of regulation in North Carolina.
The dog-friendly products will also carry a cost, some about four times more than a bag of regular treats.
