1 person killed at Greenville County Walmart after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) -One person is dead after a shooting Friday at a Greenville County Walmart, according Greenville County deputies.
Sky 4 is overhead where crime scene tape is surrounding the front of the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea.
Deputies said they responded to the Walmart in regards to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene, deputies said.
Greenville County deputies, EMS and fire officials are also on scene.
Investigators said this was an isolated shooting and preliminary information revealed the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other and the shooting was a result of a dispute.
The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the Walmart, deputies said. Their name and charges have not been released.
WYFF News 4 had a crew at the Long John Silver's restaurant near the Walmart where a the male suspect was place in handcuffs. Authorities have confirmed he is connected to the reports of shots fired at the Walmart.
The Walmart is temporarily closed while investigators continue to investigate the case and are unsure when it will re-open.
