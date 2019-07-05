More than a dozen teens cited after being caught swimming in Rowan County quarry

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a dozen teens were cited by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after they were caught swimming in a local quarry.
According to the report, on Tuesday, deputies responded to 510 Balfour Quarry Road, after a call about a large number of people trespassing on the property.
A deputy spotted several teens sitting on rocks and swimming in the quarry. The deputy talked to the teens about the dangers of swimming in the quarry, and noted that they were trespassing on private property.
They told the deputy they’d heard about the spot from a friend who lived in the area and saw a video on YouTube.
The deputy noted in the report that he saw marijuana and a marijuana grinder inside a backpack that was with the teens.
Three of the teens were 15 and were released to their parents.
Those charged included:
• Nicklaus Sebastian Adams, 18, second-degree trespassing.
• Joaquin Edgardo Mena, 17, second-degree trespassing.
• Anthony Robert Deters, 17, second-degree trespassing.
• Spencer Steven Custer, 21, second-degree trespassing.
• Barrett Emerson Woodward, 17, second-degree trespassing.
• Robert Stroh Collins, 26, second-degree trespassing.
• Jennifer Marlem Gonzalez-Chiquito, 16, second-degree trespassing.
• Tyler John Camp, 16, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI up to 1/2 an ounce.
• Jaxon Chandler Smith, 17, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kalista Mae Steiner, 16, second-degree trespassing.
• Andy Josue Flores-Parada, 18, second-degree trespassing.
• Jeremy Adalberto Flores-Parada, 16, second-degree trespassing.
Deputies said the teens told them they were from Advance, Matthews, Mocksville, and the Greensboro area.
In 2016 an East Rowan student, Shavice Tandy, drowned while swimming in the quarry. At that time, a woman who identified herself as the property owner’s daughter said their “No Trespassing” signs often get taken down, the fence has been cut into, and security camera have not deterred trespassers.
