Mooresville residence suffers heavy damage following fire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house in Mooresville on Friday reportedly experienced heavy damages after a fire left the property ablaze.
Mooresville Fire reported that the family who lived in the house was home at the time but escaped without injury. A firefighter battling the blaze on the scene was transported to the hospital, however, with non life-threatening injuries.
The fire remains under investigation at this time and initial reports are that the second floor of the property has burned out.
No further information has been released at this time.
