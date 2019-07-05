2 injured in shooting at hotel in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting at a hotel in uptown Charlotte Friday, police say.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened inside the Le Meridian Hotel on South McDowell Street.
CMPD says one man was apparently shot in the hallway of the hotel and has serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC.
Officials say a second victim was located. He was found running from the scene and was located near 3rd Street and I-277. This person received a minor bullet wound to his ear and is being taken to the hospital for treatment.
The 911 call came in around 6 p.m., police say.
Police say officers have someone detained and are working to determine if he is the suspect or not.
The motive is unknown, as officers and detectives interview witnesses to learn more information.
No further information was released.
