Man accused in sex assault had warrant for child molestation

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 39-year-old man accused in a Burke County sexual assault was taken into custody on a child molestation warrant out of Missouri.
Burke County deputies say they received a sexual assault report Monday involving Eric Thomas Taylor.
After speaking with the female victim at a hospital in Morganton, deputies arrested Taylor on an outstanding warrant for second-degree child molestation from the state of Missouri.
Taylor is being held for extradition back to Missouri with possible charges in Burke County. Officers say they’ve executed several search warrants and are continuing their investigation.
He was given a $2 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.