Lower temps with another round of storms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before the storms fired up yesterday, it was another hot afternoon with temps in the 90s and the heat index briefly getting into the triple digits for a short time before the rain cooled things off.
We do not expect today to be as hot, and in fact some areas may not even reach 90° for the first time in about a week.
With that in mind, more rounds of storms are expected to refire this afternoon as well as both weekend days.
While that will pose a challenge for outdoor activities, the mixing air around these storms should hold afternoon high temperatures closer to 90 degrees through the weekend which is down from the mid 90s earlier this week.
Have a great weekend!
